CRISPR technologies have been widely embraced for both basic and applied research. This space has rapidly moved forward since the first demonstration of Cas9-mediated genome editing with the discovery of new nucleases, the development of diverse and novel CRISPR applications for genome editing, gene regulation, in vitro applications, and the use of CRISPR technologies in diverse organisms including prokaryotes, plants, and animals. All of these diverse CRISPR applications will be discussed in this conference including the use of CRISPR in industrial biotechnology, agriculture, and human health; the intellectual property, ethical, and regulatory implications of CRISPR technologies; and the development, validation, and extension of novel CRISPR technologies and applications.

The complete information and registration is in the website of the event:

https://www.aiche.org/sbe/conferences/international-conference-on-crispr-technologies/2017

Conference Co-Chairs:

Chase Beisel, North Carolina State University

Benjamin Gray, Benson Hill Biosystems

Organizing Committee:

Rodolphe Barrangou, NC State University

Mark Cigan, Genus PLC

Gregory Davis, Sigma Millipore

Kevin Esvelt, MIT

Ryan Gill, University of Colorado Boulder

Fred Gould, NC State University

Sang Yup Lee, KAIST

Dipali Sashital, Iowa State University

Lisa Zannoni, Syngenta

Preliminary Session Topics:

Genome editing and gene regulation in human health

Genome editing and gene regulation in industrial bacterial biotechnology

Genome editing and gene regulation in industrial eukaryotic biotechnology

Genome editing and gene regulation in agriculture

CRISPR technologies beyond genome editing and gene regulation

Achieving efficient delivery and editing

Horizons of CRISPR biology

CRISPR technologies and society

Featured Technical Events:

Roundtable discussions on technical hurdles to applying CRISPR technologies in different organisms

Panel discussion on the intersection of CRISPR technologies and society

Featured Keynote Speakers:

Charles Gersbach, Duke University

Eugene Koonin, NIH, NCBI, NLM

Invited Speakers: