Only one week for the International Conference on CRISPR Technologies that will be in Raleigh, NC.
CRISPR technologies have been widely embraced for both basic and applied research. This space has rapidly moved forward since the first demonstration of Cas9-mediated genome editing with the discovery of new nucleases, the development of diverse and novel CRISPR applications for genome editing, gene regulation, in vitro applications, and the use of CRISPR technologies in diverse organisms including prokaryotes, plants, and animals. All of these diverse CRISPR applications will be discussed in this conference including the use of CRISPR in industrial biotechnology, agriculture, and human health; the intellectual property, ethical, and regulatory implications of CRISPR technologies; and the development, validation, and extension of novel CRISPR technologies and applications.
The complete information and registration is in the website of the event:
https://www.aiche.org/sbe/conferences/international-conference-on-crispr-technologies/2017
Conference Co-Chairs:
- Chase Beisel, North Carolina State University
- Benjamin Gray, Benson Hill Biosystems
Organizing Committee:
- Rodolphe Barrangou, NC State University
- Mark Cigan, Genus PLC
- Gregory Davis, Sigma Millipore
- Kevin Esvelt, MIT
- Ryan Gill, University of Colorado Boulder
- Fred Gould, NC State University
- Sang Yup Lee, KAIST
- Dipali Sashital, Iowa State University
- Lisa Zannoni, Syngenta
Preliminary Session Topics:
- Genome editing and gene regulation in human health
- Genome editing and gene regulation in industrial bacterial biotechnology
- Genome editing and gene regulation in industrial eukaryotic biotechnology
- Genome editing and gene regulation in agriculture
- CRISPR technologies beyond genome editing and gene regulation
- Achieving efficient delivery and editing
- Horizons of CRISPR biology
- CRISPR technologies and society
Featured Technical Events:
- Roundtable discussions on technical hurdles to applying CRISPR technologies in different organisms
- Panel discussion on the intersection of CRISPR technologies and society
Featured Keynote Speakers:
- Charles Gersbach, Duke University
- Eugene Koonin, NIH, NCBI, NLM
Invited Speakers:
- Omar Abudayyeh, Broad Institute
- Adair Borges, University of California, San Francisco
- Anushree Chatterjee, University of Colorado Boulder
- Mark Cigan, Genus PLC
- Jonathan Gootenberg, Broad Institute
- Kevin Holden, Synthego
- Jennifer Kuzma, NC State University
- Dave Ousterout, Locus Biosciences
- Prashant Mali, University of California San Diego
- Renee Wegrzyn, DARPA
- Samira Kiani, Arizona State University