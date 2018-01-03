CRISPR-editing in cacao plants

Cacao is an important food crop used widely around the world by 50 million people. However this wonderful plan that allow to make our sweet dreams possible, like chocolate, suffer a numerous of plant diseases. The Innovative Genomic Institute (IGI) an academic research partnership between UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco aims to develop DNA

“>DNA engineering technologies to solve real-world problems. Dr. Brian Staskawicz leading the project, is using CRISPR-Cas9 technology to perform genome editing in cacao to modify the DNA of the plant to prevent virus and fungal diseases.

Original news from IGI: https://innovativegenomics.org/news/new-project-to-create-disease-resistant-cacao/