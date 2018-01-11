(The picture corresponds to the @CRISPRlab at North Carolina State University where Rodolphe Barrangou works as a Professor).

Before the end of 2017 we published the announcement of a new scientific journal exclusively based on CRISPR, The CRISPR Journal which belongs to Mary Ann Liebert, Inc Publishers.

This week the first edition online came out: “The CRISPR Journal Debuts Online Content with Francisco Mojica Interview, Patent Outlook from Jacob Sherkow, and Inaugural Editorial from Editor-in-Chief Rodolphe Barrangou”

You can read this online version in the next link: http://online.liebertpub.com/toc/crispr/0/0